Head to Head Review: Proofpoint (PFPT) vs. Park City Group (PCYG)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Proofpoint and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $716.99 million 9.26 -$103.75 million ($1.15) -104.26 Park City Group $22.04 million 6.85 $3.40 million $0.15 50.73

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Proofpoint and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 1 18 0 2.95 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $123.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Proofpoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.47% -12.20% -4.37% Park City Group 18.95% 11.07% 8.92%

Summary

Park City Group beats Proofpoint on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides solutions for email security, such as enterprise protection, email fraud defense, and email continuity offerings; advanced threat products, including solutions to protect organizations across threat vectors, including email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications; a suite of security solutions comprising data loss prevention, encryption, data discover for data at rest, enterprise archive, eDiscovery analytics, and supervision; and digital risk protection suite that enables organizations to look beyond their borders for threats targeting their customers across email phishing, malicious Web domains, fraudulent mobile apps, and fraudulent social media accounts. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.