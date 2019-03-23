Head to Head Contrast: Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) vs. Pure Multi-Family REIT (PMULF)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) and Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and Pure Multi-Family REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 63.45% -5.78% -2.42% Pure Multi-Family REIT N/A N/A N/A

60.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Pure Multi-Family REIT does not pay a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and Pure Multi-Family REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $169.74 million 4.12 $116.78 million $3.80 15.38 Pure Multi-Family REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Multi-Family REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and Pure Multi-Family REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pure Multi-Family REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit beats Pure Multi-Family REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

