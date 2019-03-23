Head to Head Comparison: Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) vs. South State (SSB)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years and South State has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 26.51% 11.31% 1.48% South State 24.99% 8.59% 1.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and South State’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $223.40 million 3.04 $59.23 million $3.35 11.42 South State $712.96 million 3.20 $178.87 million $5.50 11.73

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and South State, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A South State 1 4 1 0 2.00

South State has a consensus price target of $76.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Given South State’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of South State shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

South State beats Community Trust Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky; 6 banking locations in southern West Virginia; 4 banking locations in northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services. It serves customers through 181 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 9 North Carolina counties, 19 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.