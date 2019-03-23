H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 13.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Banced Corp boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 11,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEES opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.77. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $345.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

