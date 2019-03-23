HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HD Supply in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.13. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HD Supply by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HD Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

