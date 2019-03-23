HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.
MTBC stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.65.
Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile
Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.
