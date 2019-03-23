HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

MTBC stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.