HC Wainwright Cuts Corvus Gold (KOR) Price Target to C$4.80

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from C$5.10 to C$4.80 in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$3.14 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Friday, November 30th.
Shares of KOR stock opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 million and a PE ratio of -23.92. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.