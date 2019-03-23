HC Wainwright Cuts Corvus Gold (KOR) Price Target to C$4.80

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from C$5.10 to C$4.80 in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$3.14 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of KOR stock opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 million and a PE ratio of -23.92. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Gold will post -0.0499999964953274 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

