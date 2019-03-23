Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,684 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of Hawaiian worth $53,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after buying an additional 335,590 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $8,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,791,000 after buying an additional 214,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after buying an additional 99,741 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.83. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $697.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Hawaiian from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

