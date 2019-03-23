Happycoin Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $207,234.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 18,850,493 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

