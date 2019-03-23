Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Luminex were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Luminex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

LMNX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.79. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

