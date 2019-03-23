Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in FirstCash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in FirstCash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

NYSE FCFS opened at $83.27 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.76 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $985,502.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,004,554 in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

