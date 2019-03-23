Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,405 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $55.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/hancock-whitney-corp-trims-holdings-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.