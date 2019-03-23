Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,280 Shares of American National Insurance (ANAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American National Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.

Shares of American National Insurance stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

