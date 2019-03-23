Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.21% of Insperity worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 7,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 11,439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,025,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $120.50 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Insperity had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 126.19%. The business had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $336,326.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,314.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,974 shares of company stock worth $15,871,882. 9.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

