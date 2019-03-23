Halma (HLMA) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report issued on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLMA. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, February 8th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,453.13 ($18.99).

HLMA stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,675 ($21.89). The company had a trading volume of 1,490,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,666 ($21.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

