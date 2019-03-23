Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $38,340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $459,590.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,222,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $25,046,609.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $441,896.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $584.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.18 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/hain-celestial-group-inc-hain-holdings-reduced-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.