GYM Group (GYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 313 ($4.09) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GYM. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 319.67 ($4.18).

Get GYM Group alerts:

GYM stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50). The firm has a market cap of $312.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from GYM Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. GYM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 20, 2018, it operated 130 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.