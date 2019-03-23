Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Insider Michael Polelle Sells 2,732 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 2,732 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $258,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $516,020.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GWRE opened at $93.59 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.89, a PEG ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $118.00 price objective on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

