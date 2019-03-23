GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in ADT Inc (ADT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,681 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 37,643 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ADT were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ADT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,319 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 255,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ADT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,126 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

