GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 215.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 35.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPT opened at $25.93 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $581.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.02.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

