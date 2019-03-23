GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $239,000 in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen purchased 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.93 per share, with a total value of $35,187.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,232.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $241,148.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,406 shares of company stock valued at $459,513 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.61 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

