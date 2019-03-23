Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

GGAL opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $68.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 379,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

