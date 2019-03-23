Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.
GGAL opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $68.70.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
