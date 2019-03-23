Grenke (GLJ) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLJ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.00 ($108.14).

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €82.25 ($95.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.40. Grenke has a one year low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a one year high of €107.30 ($124.77). The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 29.57.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

