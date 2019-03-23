Gregory F. Conaway Sells 5,644 Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 5,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $68,348.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRZO shares. Capital One Financial cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,614,000 after buying an additional 1,633,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,614,000 after buying an additional 1,633,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,723,000 after buying an additional 1,569,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

