Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.27 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

