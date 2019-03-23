Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,162,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,885,000 after acquiring an additional 173,363 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,326,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,307,000 after purchasing an additional 779,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 221.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

