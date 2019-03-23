Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Evertec were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Evertec by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 290,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Evertec by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evertec by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evertec by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,897,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,347,000 after purchasing an additional 233,554 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,762.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,689. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.67. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $31.10.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.72 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.03% and a net margin of 19.01%. Evertec’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evertec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

