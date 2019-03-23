Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 21,320 Shares of Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 480.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $162.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on OLED shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,294,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $191,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,465. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

