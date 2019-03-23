Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GPOR. HSBC upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 671 ($8.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 676 ($8.83) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Great Portland Estates to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 691 ($9.03) to GBX 592 ($7.74) in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 676.83 ($8.84).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 751.20 ($9.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.99. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 801.56 ($10.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.