Great Point Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Great Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up about 0.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 3.95% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $442,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.05. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $29,574.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,007 shares in the company, valued at $286,434.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $84,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $136,815. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/great-point-partners-llc-reduces-holdings-in-protagonist-therapeutics-inc-ptgx.html.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.