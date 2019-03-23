Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,278.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $415,439.00 and $3,278.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00377610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.01660467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00232041 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,039,948,041 coins and its circulating supply is 838,159,041 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

