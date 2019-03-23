Grassi Investment Management Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $119,763,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

