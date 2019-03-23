Grand City Properties (GYC) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.30 ($25.93) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Commerzbank set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.90 ($28.95).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €21.94 ($25.51) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

