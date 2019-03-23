Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $7.84 Million in The Western Union Company (WU) Stock

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 459,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Western Union at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1,585.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 851,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $402,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/gotham-asset-management-llc-invests-7-84-million-in-the-western-union-company-wu-stock.html.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.