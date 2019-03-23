Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,293 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,426,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,947,000 after purchasing an additional 481,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,451,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 582,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.70 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.50%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

