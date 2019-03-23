Gordon Haskett Downgrades Nordstrom (JWN) to Underperform

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $782,771.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,239 in the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,899 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,721,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,197,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,753 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

