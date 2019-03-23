Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

GSHD stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $417.60 million and a PE ratio of 142.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $28,049.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,062 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,654.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

