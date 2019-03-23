Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.64 million and a PE ratio of 142.15. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

In related news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 157,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $4,327,901.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $529,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,062 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,654.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $339,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.