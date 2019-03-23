Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s (GT) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Longbow Research

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Longbow Research in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Werner Geissler purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $932,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

