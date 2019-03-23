GoldBlocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,629.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $52,629.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.02288004 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000510 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00002034 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001215 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

