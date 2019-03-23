Golar LNG (GLNG) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -157.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.