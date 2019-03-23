Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Price Target Cut to GBX 120 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOCO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gocompare.Com Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

GOCO opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.28 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Gocompare.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.87).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts anticipate that Gocompare.Com Group will post 704.000019037747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Adrian Webb purchased 15,000 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,936.10). Also, insider Peter Wood purchased 17,783,588 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,381,496.32 ($14,871,940.83). Insiders have acquired 17,798,997 shares of company stock worth $1,139,169,691 over the last ninety days.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.