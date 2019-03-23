Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,612,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,664,000 after acquiring an additional 424,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,592,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 263,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,592,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 263,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $913,107.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $386,155.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

