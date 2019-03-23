Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

AEIS stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

