Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stake in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in MasTec were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 19.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stake in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/globeflex-capital-l-p-lowers-stake-in-mastec-inc-mtz.html.

MasTec stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.