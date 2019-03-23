Globeflex Capital L P Has $806,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Hologic were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,378 shares of company stock worth $1,105,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

