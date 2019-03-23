Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,183,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,228,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 891,074 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,649,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

