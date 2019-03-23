Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $18.09 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

