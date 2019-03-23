Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on April 17th

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

TSE GEI traded down C$0.67 on Friday, hitting C$22.87. 764,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,276. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.90 and a 12 month high of C$23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.69.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

In other Gibson Energy news, insider Sean Wilson acquired 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,001.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$803,116.50.

GEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. GMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on April 17th” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/gibson-energy-inc-gei-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-33-on-april-17th.html.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.