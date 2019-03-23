Gerdau (GGB) Trading Down 7.2%

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 9,416,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 11,213,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

GGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

